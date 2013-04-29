How to Find and Buy the Freshest Fish in Australia

Cooking and eating fish can be a great way to enjoy a fantastic meal. There are so many different fish varieties out there and so many different shops to buy fish from. The problem that many people have is that they wind up buying fish that is simply not fresh or is just not the best quality. Your otherwise delicious meal comes out tasting mediocre simply because you’re using a bad grade of fish. There are some things in the fresh fish buying guide you should know before you just go to the local shop and buy fish for tonight’s meal.

Where to Buy Fresh Fish

One of the first things you need to do is to know where to buy your fish. Most supermarkets and shops will sell fish, but you should really look carefully before purchasing anything. If the fish can be purchased fresh from behind a glass case, this is a better option than simply buying something that has been frozen and is in the freezer. Frozen fish is often lesser quality and is definitely not as fresh as something you can get from the fish market in the supermarket itself.

The great thing about buying your fish from a specialty shop or from a deli counter is that professionals are working there to help you choose the right fish. If you do not know much about fish or want to know how to prepare a certain type, the best thing for you to do is to make use of one of these counters and ask any questions that you might have. You will find that this makes things easy for you when it comes to creating a delicious meal that the whole family is going to enjoy when you cook it with a scrumptious side dish.

What to Expect from Fresher Fish

Another thing you need to know is that there are many differences between fresh fish and fish that is of lesser quality. One thing would be the actual taste of the fish and the texture of it while you’re eating it. Fish, generally, should not taste fishy in the slightest bit. If the fish does have a slightly fishy taste or odor to it, it could mean that the product is not fresh or is just a bad quality. This is something to consider when buying fish, don’t be afraid to smell it to see if there is a fishy odor to it at all.

One other thing you might expect when buying fresh fish is to pay more for it. This is especially true if you go to an actual fish market and buy the freshest fish possible that particular day. Fresh fish is better quality, so it will definitely cost you more when you actually go to buy it. This is just another thing you might want to think about when you are looking to buy something to cook with for tonight’s dinner for the whole family at home.

Mandy is a stay-at-home mum with 2 children in primary school, in her past time she loves to garden, travel, cook and write blogs for other stay at home mums and anyone with similar interests.

