The victoria falls that will not be forgotten

So many tourism spot that you have been visited, but you will not be forgotten this place, Victoria Falls are the most amazing waterfall on the earth. This place is located in southern Africa. They are really spectacular scenery in awe of the beauty and grandeur on the Zambezi River. These waterfalls are known in the world as “the greatest known curtain of falling water”. You will be amazed because these waterfalls neither the highest nor the widest waterfall in the world, it is claimed to be the largest. They have a width 1.708 metres and a height of 108 metres.

victoria-falls

There are many sights that you can enjoy in these waterfalls. You can relish the beauty spot of these waterfalls through the Victoria Falls Bridge or you can see it from the air through micro-light and fixed wing flights. You will see the magnificent natural phenomena from the air; the experience is unforgettable for you. You can swim as close as possible to the edge of waterfalls, when the river flow is at a safe level about September to December. Beside that, you can see two national parks Mosi-oa-Tunya National Park and Victoria Falls National Park where you can see the abundant wildlife like of elephant, buffalo, giraffe, zebra, a variety of antelope, Lion, leopard, Verve monkeys, baboons, hippopotamus and crocodile. Those all will make a great experience for you.

