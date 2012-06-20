Spending your time in the wonderful aruba island

If you and your family are confused to search the wonderful place for your spend time later. This place can be your best reference. Aruba Island is a 33 km-long island of the Lesser Antilles in the southern Caribbean Sea, located 27 km north of the coast of Venezuela and 130 km east of Guajira Peninsula Colombia.

In Aruba Island, there are some interest places that you can be visited. In Arikok National Park, you can see several species which only live on the island, including two unique species of snake and two bird species. In California lighthouse, you can see the beautiful Aruba Island from the top of this lighthouse. You can visit Palm Beach and Eagle Beach in Aruba.

You can play some beach tennis, pamper yourself with a beach massage or spa treatment, or get ready for some wet ‘n wild adventure offered by a multitude of water sports ranging from banana boats to jet-skis. For people who bring the children, you can come around in Baby Beach. It is named Baby Beach as the water is so calm it is safe for very small children. The snorkeling at this location is great for children or travelers new to snorkeling. So do not deep think to visit the Aruba Island. Aruba Island holidays could well be the ultimate Caribbean experience.