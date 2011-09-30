Spur your adrenaline and your adventure on Komodo national park

You are confused to spend your holidays or just to vent your adventure hobby instead? Many of the various theme parks you can visit in Indonesia, which of course you will be pampered with natural beauty and cultural diversity. One of these is komodo national park, this attraction must be very precise for those of you who have an adventurous soul who always wanted to find new things that challenge your adrenaline, or for those of you who want to see what kind of animals are still preserved in the ancient world, of course attraction this place. You should know also the komodo national park is one of the popular vote competition nominees’ Seven Wonders of the World, which is certainly very inviting attraction of foreign and local tourists. Komodo national park attraction was not solely due to the presence of dragons, but that still maintained its natural beauty and natural.

Komodo national park established as a UNESCO world heritage site is located between the Province of West Nusa Tenggara and East Nusa Tenggara. In it includes three major islands, namely the island of Komodo, Rinca Island and Padar Island, as well as several smaller islands. Administratively, the area is located within the District of Komodo, West Manggarai regency, East Nusa Tenggara Province. National Park covering an area of ??132,572 hectares was originally formed with the purpose of preserving unique species and a rare Komodo dragon, which is the one contained in the Indonesian archipelago, the controversy that accompanied the event voting no effect on intensive efforts to continue to maintain its sustainability. Komodo has an average length of two to three meters. The cause is due to the absence of mammalian carnivores on the island where dragons live as well as its metabolic rate is small. Because of her size, the Komodo dragon position top predator that dominates the ecosystem in which they live. Dragons in the wild habitat has shrunk and hence the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) to enter the dragons as a species vulnerable to extinction. This large lizard is now protected under Indonesian law and a national park established to protect it. It certainly would be a special attraction for local tourists or the world to spend time off and his adventure in Komodo Park.

However, when you visit the Komodo national park is not solely due to the presence of dragons, but the panorama of savannah and underwater scenery is an attraction potential. Underwater tours, such as fishing, snorkeling, diving, canoeing, or boating. While on the mainland, the potential of nature tourism that can be done is observing animals, hiking, and camping. Visit the Komodo National Park and enjoy the natural scenery is very charming experience that will never be forgotten. You can capture the moment of this adventure with your family and your loved ones.